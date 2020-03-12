On The Beat 03/12/20 - Homes By Frye on Villas of Wolfe Creek

Troy: welcome to on the beat everyone i'm troy thompson out on location with mr. kenny frye from villas of wolfe creek.

How are you bud?

Kenny frye: fine.

Troy: nice to see you again.

I want everyone to understand that we normally have you in the studio and we get to see pictures, but i wanted to come out and have a look at what it is that you've actually created.

Let's start off with how many lots have you done out here to begin with?

Kenny frye: there's 35 altogether.

Troy: 35 in total.

So, that's 35 homes that are going to be built out here.

On what lot sizes?

Kenny frye: an acre and a quarter to two and a half acres.

Troy: what are people's options when it comes to building a home?

Three bedroom, four bedroom, five bedroom.

Give me the plans.

Kenny frye: well, you can do a three bedroom, four bath or you can do a three bedroom, two bath.

Troy: interesting.

Can we add more bedrooms, four bedrooms, five bedrooms if need be?

Kenny frye: yeah.

We have some homes that are four bedroom, four and a half bath.

Troy: that's a big house.

Big house.

All right.

Now we talk about the house that we're in right now is the normal house that one would buy just off the plan, correct?

Kenny frye: yes.

Troy: but i want everyone to understand what the upgrades are and let's talk that through.

The kitchen we're sitting in right now is what you call, i don't like to use the word basic kitchen because there's nothing basic about this kitchen.

Kenny frye: no, it's a nice kitchen.

It's already got a lot of upgrades that you normally wouldn't get in a house, but we've got the self- closing doors and drawers, but as far as upgrades you can go from electric stove to a gas stove.

Troy: oh, that's possible?

Kenny frye: yeah.

And you can change all the appliances.

Troy: change the dishwasher, the microwave, all those sorts of things.

Kenny frye: yes.

Troy: do we do that at the beginning when we first check?

Kenny frye: we need to know that because we have to run a gas line versus electric.

Troy: sizing and things like that.

Well, just looking over my shoulder, kenny, you can see what i call like the family room or the lounge room.

Right?

Kenny frye: right.

Troy: incredible fireplace.

You told me that there's several different colors or designs.

Kenny frye: well, you can do different mantles.

You can do different tiles around it.

We usually use the same basic