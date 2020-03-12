Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Boris Johnson > UK PM Johnson tells ill people to self-isolate

UK PM Johnson tells ill people to self-isolate

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:17s - Published < > Embed
UK PM Johnson tells ill people to self-isolate

UK PM Johnson tells ill people to self-isolate

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stepped up the response to the coronavirus outbreak on Thursday, moving to the so called "delay phase" which includes the option of more stringent measures designed to slow down the spread of the virus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

UK PM Johnson tells ill people to self-isolate

''We are now getting onto the next phase," Johnson said.

"This is now not just an attempt to contain the disease as far as possible but to delay its spread." The prime minister advised those with even mild coronavirus symptoms to stay at home for at least seven days to help slow the spread of the virus.

He also told all those over 70 with serious medical conditions not to go on cruises, and advised against international school trips.



Recent related news from verified sources

UK steps up battle with coronavirus, tells ill people to isolate

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stepped up the response to the coronavirus outbreak on Thursday,...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Lavenderchina

PAMELA HYETT So all those people self-isolating with symptoms as instructed are not necessarily being tested. This means the num… https://t.co/Rxm9BHZ7Bg 6 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Two Dozen People Charged In International Scheme To Drug Horses For Better Performance [Video]Two Dozen People Charged In International Scheme To Drug Horses For Better Performance

Among the 24 charged are 19 trainers accused of a conspiracy to manufacture, distribute and administer altered drugs to enhance horses' performance. CBS2's Kirstine Johnson reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:50Published

Some Girls Do Movie (1969) - Richard Johnson, Daliah Lavi, Beba Loncar [Video]Some Girls Do Movie (1969) - Richard Johnson, Daliah Lavi, Beba Loncar

Some Girls Do Movie trailer (1969) - Plot synopsis: A series of unexplainable accidents befall the people and companies responsible for developing the world's first supersonic airliner (SST1). A..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:36Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.