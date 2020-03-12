Harvey Weinstein wanted to be placed in medical unit 8 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:12s - Published Harvey Weinstein wanted to be placed in medical unit Harvey Weinstein's lawyers made a bid for him to serve his 23-year prison sentence in a medical unit near New York City but the judge declined to authorise the request.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Harvey Weinstein to Be Moved to Rikers After 10-Day Stay at Bellevue Hospital Harvey Weinstein is being moved Thursday to the North Infirmary Command, the medical facility at...

The Wrap - Published 1 week ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this Daily Entertainment News Harvey Weinstein wanted to be placed in medical unit - Harvey Weinstein's lawyers made a bid for him to serve his 2… https://t.co/AwTmZRoJK9 4 hours ago