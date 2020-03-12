Charli D'Amelio Creates a New TikTok Dance for the #KellyandRyanChallenge

Charli D'Amelio teaches Kelly and Ryan a new dance for the #KellyandRyanChallenge.



Recent related videos from verified sources Charli D'Amelio on Her TikTok Fame and Dancing for Bebe Rexha Charli D'Amelio talks about how she rose to fame on TikTok and ended up dancing for Bebe Rexha at her concert. Credit: LIVE with Kelly and Ryan Duration: 02:38Published 18 minutes ago Jennifer Lopez Is a Fan of Charli D'Amelio Charli D'Amelio talks about getting to meet Jennifer Lopez and dance with her. Credit: LIVE with Kelly and Ryan Duration: 01:15Published 20 minutes ago