Lady Gaga to Release Anthology Book 'Channel Kindness' This September | Billboard News 21 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Billboard - Duration: 01:23s - Published Lady Gaga to Release Anthology Book 'Channel Kindness' This September | Billboard News Lady Gaga has gathered together a collection of inspirational stories written by young people into a new anthology book entitled Channel Kindness: Stories of Kindness and Community, due out on Sept. 22.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like