Rep. Katie Porter Grills CDC On Coronavirus

Rep. Katie Porter Grills CDC On Coronavirus

Rep. Katie Porter Grills CDC On Coronavirus

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Rep.

Katie Porter grilled the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about providing free diagnostic testing.

Watch: Rep. Katie Porter Presses CDC Director On Coronavirus Cost

Rep. Katie Porter pressed for information about the cost associated with coronavirus testing.

Rep. Katie Porter pressed for information about the cost associated with coronavirus testing.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 02:34Published

