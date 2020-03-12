ISSMA cancels events through April 11

Global  

The Indiana State School Music Association announced Thursday that all ISSMA sponsored music events will be canceled through April 11th.

The indiana state school music association is cancelling all student music festivals through april 11th.

This includes all junior/middle/ elementary concert organization festivals and the issma state show choir and jazz finals.

