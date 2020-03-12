Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Joe Biden > Biden Opts For Beto O'Rourke's Former Campaign Manager

Biden Opts For Beto O'Rourke's Former Campaign Manager

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:38s - Published < > Embed
Biden Opts For Beto O'Rourke's Former Campaign Manager

Biden Opts For Beto O'Rourke's Former Campaign Manager

Democratic presidential candidate Former Vice President Joe Biden has appointed a new campaign manager to lead his campaign.

The move caps more than a month of rumors that a leadership change was in the offing.

According to Politico, Biden’s decision to replace Greg Schultz with Jen O’Malley Dillon comes at an unorthodox time.

A string of wins across the country breathed new life into his stumbling campaign and made him a frontrunner again.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Biden Opts For Beto O'Rourke's Former Campaign Manager

Available for |Editorial uses|.

|Learn more| , Not released Contact your |local office| for all commercial or promotional uses.

Full editorial rights UK, US, Ireland, Canada (not Quebec).

Restricted editorial rights for daily newspapers elsewhere, please call.



Recent related news from verified sources

Buttigieg, Klobuchar, O'Rourke endorse Biden ahead of Super Tuesday

Three former White House hopefuls are now throwing their support behind former Vice President Joe...
CBS News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Biden Opts For Beto O'Rourke's Former Campaign Manager [Video]Biden Opts For Beto O'Rourke's Former Campaign Manager

Democratic presidential candidate Former Vice President Joe Biden has appointed a new campaign manager to lead his campaign.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:39Published

Why DC Lobbyists Are Expressing 'Immense Relief' [Video]Why DC Lobbyists Are Expressing 'Immense Relief'

Politico reports K Street lobbyists are breathing a sigh of relief. That's because former Vice President Joe Biden has made a roaring comeback in the Democratic primaries. Last month, one Washington..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.