Biden Opts For Beto O'Rourke's Former Campaign Manager

Democratic presidential candidate Former Vice President Joe Biden has appointed a new campaign manager to lead his campaign.

The move caps more than a month of rumors that a leadership change was in the offing.

According to Politico, Biden’s decision to replace Greg Schultz with Jen O’Malley Dillon comes at an unorthodox time.

A string of wins across the country breathed new life into his stumbling campaign and made him a frontrunner again.