Indiana lawmakers back banning local rental regulations

Indiana lawmakers back banning local rental regulations

Indiana lawmakers back banning local rental regulations

Republican lawmakers on Wednesday endorsed blocking Indiana cities from regulating rental properties, a move that opponents argue threatens existing local protections for tenants and would tilt state law heavily in favor of landlords.

Indiana lawmakers back banning local rental regulations

Would block cities from regulating rental properties.

The state senate voted 29 to 19 in favor of the bill, while the house voted 64 to 32 in approval of the legislation.

Opponents of the measure say it would threaten local protections for tenants and would heavily favor landlords.

Supporters argue that the proposal would not impact local ordinances on rental inspections and registries.

