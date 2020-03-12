Elvis Presley biopic halted due to Tom Hanks' diagnosis

Elvis Presley biopic halted due to Tom Hanks' coronavirus diagnosis The actor is self-isolating along with wife Rita Wilson after being told they are suffering from the widely-spreading disease and so work on the film has stopped while he recovers.

Spokesperson said in a statement: A Warner Bros.

Spokesperson said in a statement: It is not known if anyone else working on the film has been tested for the virus.

According to the Gold Cost Bulletin, the director urged those working on the film to stay away from set in a private letter.

Baz Luhrmann apparently wrote: