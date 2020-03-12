Global  

McConnell Cancels Senate Recess Amid Coronavirus

McConnell Cancels Senate Recess Amid Coronavirus
Mitch McConnell has canceled the Senate break.
Senate cancels planned recess amid scramble to contain economic fallout of coronavirus

Senate cancels planned recess amid scramble to contain economic fallout of coronavirus· *Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday the upper chamber would cancel a recess...
Senate will delay recess, work on coronavirus bill next week: McConnell

The U.S. Senate will delay its recess and will work next week on a coronavirus relief bill, Majority...
