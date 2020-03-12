Celebrities are making these fuzzy UGG slippers go viral .

The Ugg Fluff Yeahs are the slipper sliders you’ve seen all over Instagram and will continue to see on other famous feet.

They’ve been on the rise of stardom since both Sofia Richie and Gigi Hadid were caught wearing them, outside.

But outside of their Instagram appeal, the shoes are made for chilling at home or for your lazy dress days while you’re out and about.

Ringing in at $100, the slippers have an elastic strap on the back to secure your heel and they also feature a slight platform sole to give it its wow factor.

Plus, they come in almost every color you can think of from millennial pink to neon yellow.

If there’s a fuzzy slipper void in your life, you can snag these fluffy babies from Macy’s or Nordstrom.

The cozy statement shoe has over four stars on Macy’s and customers say they make a great gift for family and friends