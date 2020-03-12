Trump Met With Brazilian Official Who Has Tested Positive for Coronavirus Brazilian communications chief Fábio Wajngarten visited with President Donald Trump on Saturday at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in West Palm Beach.

Brazil's government confirmed that Wajngarten has tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday.

Also in attendance at the Mar-a-Lago meeting was Vice President Mike Pence.

A statement released by the office of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro indicated U.S. officials had been informed so that the “appropriate cautionary measures” could be taken.

Trump responded to questions about Saturday's meeting.

President Trump, via CNBC Florida Sen.

Rick Scott, who was also in attendance, has self-quarantined "out of an abundance of caution."