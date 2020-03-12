Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > CDC director grilled on COVID-19 testing costs to Americans

CDC director grilled on COVID-19 testing costs to Americans

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:49s - Published < > Embed
CDC director grilled on COVID-19 testing costs to Americans

CDC director grilled on COVID-19 testing costs to Americans

After being questioned repeatedly by U.S. Representative Katie Porter on the affordability of coronavirus testing at a congressional hearing on Thursday, CDC Director Robert Redfield said, &quot;our intent is to make sure every American gets the care and treatment that they need.&quot;

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Condemns CDC, Blames Obama for Lack of Coronavirus Testing [Video]

Trump Condemns CDC, Blames Obama for Lack of Coronavirus Testing

Trump Condemns CDC, Blames Obama for Lack of Coronavirus Testing In the midst of criticism over his administrations response to the COVID-19 pandemic, President Donald Trump lashed out at the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:22Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.