CDC director grilled on COVID-19 testing costs to Americans 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:49s - Published CDC director grilled on COVID-19 testing costs to Americans After being questioned repeatedly by U.S. Representative Katie Porter on the affordability of coronavirus testing at a congressional hearing on Thursday, CDC Director Robert Redfield said, "our intent is to make sure every American gets the care and treatment that they need." 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Trump Condemns CDC, Blames Obama for Lack of Coronavirus Testing



Trump Condemns CDC, Blames Obama for Lack of Coronavirus Testing In the midst of criticism over his administrations response to the COVID-19 pandemic, President Donald Trump lashed out at the.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:22 Published 1 day ago