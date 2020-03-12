Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Stocks plunge as travel ban stuns Wall Street

Stocks plunge as travel ban stuns Wall Street

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:45s - Published < > Embed
Stocks plunge as travel ban stuns Wall Street

Stocks plunge as travel ban stuns Wall Street

The S&amp;P 500 and Nasdaq joined the Dow in bear market territory after a White House decision to institute a travel ban from Europe stoked fear the coronavirus pandemic could lead to a global economic recession.

Conway G.

Gittens reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus travel ban sparks fear on Wall Street

Investors are bracing for another big selloff, a day after U.S. stocks officially entered a bear...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •New Zealand Herald


Wall Street enters bear market as Europe travel ban stuns investors

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq cratered into a bear market on Thursday as a shock move by President...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Need 2 Know: Coronavirus: Markets Fall, Schools Close [Video]

Need 2 Know: Coronavirus: Markets Fall, Schools Close

These are the headlines you Need 2 Know for Friday, March 13, 2020.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 09:45Published
Dow plunges 10% in worst day since '87 crash [Video]

Dow plunges 10% in worst day since '87 crash

Wall Street closed at the lows of the day, with the Dow plunging 10 percent in its biggest percentage drop since the October 1987 crash, as stocks confirmed a bear market. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:27Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.