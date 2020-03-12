Global  

Coronavirus Closings: Some Maryland Schools Closed Through The Week After Possible Exposure

Four Maryland schools announced Wednesday they have closed the rest of the week after people affiliated with those schools had possibly been exposed to the coronavirus.

Katie Johnston reports.

