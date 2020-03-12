Global  

Gordon Lightfoot On Being Drake’s Neighbour, New Album ‘Solo’

Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 02:17s - Published < > Embed
After a career spanning six decades, Gordon Lightfoot is arguably one of Canada’s greatest singer-songwriters.

While sitting down with ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante in Lightfoot’s Toronto home, the musician chats about his new album ‘Solo’ and his soon-to-be new neighbour, Drake!

