Gordon Lightfoot On Being Drake’s Neighbour, New Album ‘Solo’ 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 02:17s - Published Gordon Lightfoot On Being Drake’s Neighbour, New Album ‘Solo’ After a career spanning six decades, Gordon Lightfoot is arguably one of Canada’s greatest singer-songwriters. While sitting down with ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante in Lightfoot’s Toronto home, the musician chats about his new album ‘Solo’ and his soon-to-be new neighbour, Drake! 0

