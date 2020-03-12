Global  

Emily Blunt Talks 'A Quiet Place Part II'

Emily Blunt Talks ‘A Quiet Place Part II’

Emily Blunt Talks ‘A Quiet Place Part II’

Although the release of “A Quiet Place Part II” has now been indefinitely delayed due to coronavirus concerns, star Emily Blunt couldn’t help but share her excitement for the sequel while chatting with ET Canada’s digital reporter Graeme O’Neil.

Plus, she reveals if there was pressure to return to the role that earned her a lot of praise.

