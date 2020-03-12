Philadelphia School District Says Employee In Self-Quarantine After Coming Into Contact With COVID-19 Patient 38 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:19s - Published Philadelphia School District Says Employee In Self-Quarantine After Coming Into Contact With COVID-19 Patient The School District of Philadelphia says an employee is currently under self-quarantine after coming into contact with a person who has the coronavirus. Katie Johnston reports.

