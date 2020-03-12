Global  

Coronavirus In Pennsylvania: Gov. Tom Wolf Orders Mass Closings In Montgomery County Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 30:35s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus In Pennsylvania: Gov. Tom Wolf Orders Mass Closings In Montgomery County Due To Coronavirus Outbreak
It will last 14 days in an effort to control the spread of COVID-19.
State's residents urged to stop traveling to recreational activities to stop COVID-19 spread

Pennsylvanians are being strongly encouraged to temporarily stop traveling to gyms, movie theaters,...
