Walmart, Publix, Target Placing Limits on Wipes and Sanitizers
As shoppers continue to stock up on items like hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes over coronavirus fears, stores like Publix, Target, and Walmart are limiting the number of items shoppers can buy.
