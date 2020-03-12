Chic-Fil-A to Sell Bottles of Dipping Sauce in Florida Store 28 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:22s - Published Chic-Fil-A to Sell Bottles of Dipping Sauce in Florida Store Chic-Fil-A is stepping into the grocery business and will begin selling its signature and Polynesian sauces in Florida stores starting in April. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this