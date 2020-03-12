Global  

Stock Market Plunges Again On Coronavirus Fears

KCBS Radio Financial Reporter Jason Brooks offers analysis of latest stock market drop (3-12-2020)

Recent related news from verified sources

North American stock market plunges as trading day begins, loonie down

Canada's main stock index posted a triple-digit decline in early trading and U.S. stock markets also...
CP24 - Published

Coronavirus fears cost Mark Zuckerberg more than $4 billion from his personal fortune in just a week as Facebook's stock is hit by market volatility

Coronavirus fears cost Mark Zuckerberg more than $4 billion from his personal fortune in just a week as Facebook's stock is hit by market volatility· Mark Zuckerberg lost $4.1 billion last week — more than anyone else on the Forbes Billionaires...
Business Insider - Published


Tweets about this

popovic_stgeorg

KPo #COVID19 #TrumptheWorstPresidentEVER Have to say: I really do prefer presidents that DON'T botch the national respo… https://t.co/hwwkwKD771 9 minutes ago

crewislife

ъรεս Coronavirus live updates: Stock market plunges again, EU slams Trump for acting unilaterally, Tom Hanks tests posit… https://t.co/VFmrupL4aS 5 hours ago

ScoopDaa

MikeK aka ¨Scoop¨ RT @ScoopDaa: #Breaking: @RealDonaldTrump Extremely #Quiet & Clueless As @DowJones Stock Market Plunges Again https://t.co/WlK4N1WhZH via @… 5 hours ago

bellaella7

Belinda Wall Street plunges again as Trump's EU travel ban sends shares crashing - business live Britain’s FTSE 100 index… https://t.co/YXhxp2toql 5 hours ago

tdspaw

Me Maybe that's why these stock market plunges no longer phase me. It's happened before. If history is any lesson, it'… https://t.co/tEN0ggVZf9 6 hours ago

tradersreport

tradersreport RT @billritter7: #BreakingNews Stock market plunges again after Pres. Trump's speech and in the #coronavirus pandemic. Trading halted for… 6 hours ago

sabaranis1

Magic bus. RT @RJPartington: Can we put a stock market crash on the front page of the paper twice in a week? This might test it... FTSE 100 heading fo… 6 hours ago

RJPartington

Richard Partington Can we put a stock market crash on the front page of the paper twice in a week? This might test it... FTSE 100 head… https://t.co/63EGNCrjJZ 6 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Stock Market's 11-Year Bull Market Ends on Coronavirus Upheaval [Video]Stock Market's 11-Year Bull Market Ends on Coronavirus Upheaval

Stock Market's 11-Year Bull Market Ends on Coronavirus Upheaval The Dow Jones closed on Wednesday on a near six percent decline. Since the peak on Wall Street a few weeks ago, the Dow is down 20..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:22Published

Fears Over Coronavirus Once Again Hammers Stock Market [Video]Fears Over Coronavirus Once Again Hammers Stock Market

CBS4's Debra Alfarone reports from D.C. with what lawmakers are doing to quell concerns.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:14Published

