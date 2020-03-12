Online lecture goes down the toilet with student's bathroom request 3 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 00:34s - Published Online lecture goes down the toilet with student's bathroom request There's no such thing as a stupid question — but this one comes pretty close. Watch the funny moment Elsiddig Yousif, a student at UAE Ministry of Education in Dubai, uses the class-wide message board to ask his professor for a bathroom break. 0

