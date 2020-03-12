Global  

Online lecture goes down the toilet with student's bathroom request

There's no such thing as a stupid question — but this one comes pretty close.

Watch the funny moment Elsiddig Yousif, a student at UAE Ministry of Education in Dubai, uses the class-wide message board to ask his professor for a bathroom break.

