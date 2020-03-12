Global  

Katie Holmes speaks out on her iconic cashmere bra look

Katie Holmes has finally shared details on the mood that inspired her now-iconic cashmere bra look that broke the internet last summer .

And caused the item to completely sell out less than an hour after the brand shared photos of the actress on Instagram.

Holmes reflected on the moment she decided to don the Eda Bralette and Scarlet Cardigan, both from Khaite, during an Aug.

28 outing in New York City.

“Honestly, I wasn’t feeling so sexy,” Holmes told InStyle’s Laura Brown.

“And I saw that and was like, ‘Sexy.

I can do that'".

Holmes said she paired the bralette with the matching cardigan to tone down her look just a bit in order to better suit the day’s occasion.

Back to school shopping.

“I didn’t want to get into trouble with my teenager!” she joked.

“I was just trying to hail a cab on Sixth Avenue.

It looked way more glamorous than it was”.

Thankfully, the look, which Holmes paired with simple jeans, oversized sunglasses and a black purse, is finally back in stock

