Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > NHL Halts Regular Season Games Because of Coronavirus

NHL Halts Regular Season Games Because of Coronavirus

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:02s - Published < > Embed
NHL Halts Regular Season Games Because of Coronavirus

NHL Halts Regular Season Games Because of Coronavirus

NHL Halts Regular Season Games Because of Coronavirus The pause comes one day after the NBA suspended its own season due to a player testing positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, the NHL said it made the move after consulting with medical experts.

NHL, via statement Hockey has 189 total games left with the regular season scheduled to wrap on April 4.

The league adds that it hopes to resume games as soon as they can.

NHL, via statement NHL, via statement

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

NHL suspends regular season games indefinitely due to coronavirus pandemic

The NHL has followed the NBA's lead by suspending games across the league indefinitely due to the...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

NBA Suspends Remainder of Regular Season Due to Coronavirus Pandemic [Video]NBA Suspends Remainder of Regular Season Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

NBA Suspends Remainder of Regular Season Due to Coronavirus Pandemic On Wednesday night, the NBA announced the indefinite suspension of the league’s current season. According to their..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:29Published

NBA, NHL, MLB and MLS close locker rooms to media due to coronavirus fears [Video]NBA, NHL, MLB and MLS close locker rooms to media due to coronavirus fears

Four major pro sports leagues in America, which are all currently holding preseason or regular season contests, jointly announced on Monday that locker room access will be cut to anyone deemed..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:57Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.