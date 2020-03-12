NHL Halts Regular Season Games Because of Coronavirus The pause comes one day after the NBA suspended its own season due to a player testing positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, the NHL said it made the move after consulting with medical experts.

NHL, via statement Hockey has 189 total games left with the regular season scheduled to wrap on April 4.

The league adds that it hopes to resume games as soon as they can.

NHL, via statement