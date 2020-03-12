Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Kate Beckinsale Recalls Disturbing Harvey Weinstein Incident Following 'Serendipity' Premiere | THR News

Kate Beckinsale Recalls Disturbing Harvey Weinstein Incident Following 'Serendipity' Premiere | THR News

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio - Duration: 02:01s - Published < > Embed
Kate Beckinsale Recalls Disturbing Harvey Weinstein Incident Following 'Serendipity' Premiere | THR News

Kate Beckinsale Recalls Disturbing Harvey Weinstein Incident Following 'Serendipity' Premiere | THR News

Kate Beckinsale Recalls Disturbing Harvey Weinstein Incident Following 'Serendipity' Premiere | THR News

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Kate Beckinsale Reveals Her Horrific Harvey Weinstein Story from the 'Serendipity' Premiere in 2001

Kate Beckinsale is opening up about a horrific experience she had while working with disgraced...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •E! Online


Harvey Weinstein told Kate Beckinsale to 'shake her ass' and 'not look like a f***ing lesbian'

British actor celebrated disgraced mogul's prison sentence, while recalling incident that took place...
Independent - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kate Beckinsale recalls verbal abuse from Harvey Weinstein [Video]Kate Beckinsale recalls verbal abuse from Harvey Weinstein

Kate Beckinsale has recalled the verbal and emotional abuse she was subjected to by Harvey Weinstein after "ruining" a movie premiere by wearing a white suit because she felt it was inappropriate to..

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:37Published

Kate Beckinsale recalls horrific Harvey Weinstein encounter after his sentencing [Video]Kate Beckinsale recalls horrific Harvey Weinstein encounter after his sentencing

Kate Beckinsale has revealed a horrific encounter she had with Harvey Weinstein, when the disgraced producer allegedly launched into a foul-mouthed attack after she wore a pant suit to the premiere of..

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:43Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.