Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > City of Lafayette temporarily suspends in-person utility payments

City of Lafayette temporarily suspends in-person utility payments

Video Credit: WLFI - Published < > Embed
City of Lafayette temporarily suspends in-person utility payments

City of Lafayette temporarily suspends in-person utility payments

The City of Lafayette Utility Billing Office announced Thursday that it will not accept in-person utility payments at City Hall until further notice.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

City of Lafayette temporarily suspends in-person utility payments

The state's ronavirus outbreak.

Starting monday, no in-person utility payments will be accepted at city hall until further notice.

All utility customers are asked to use an alternative payment option.

You can pay water, sewer, and stormwater bills online at lafayettepay-dot-com or by calling 833-252-1659.

You can also mail a check to their office or send an a-c-h bank draft from your bank.

Customers can also leave payments in the drop box in the alley west of city hall.

Exact change is not required for that.

Any overage will be credited to your account.

We have more information on wlfi dot com.

Concerns over the coronavirus has




You Might Like


Tweets about this

HomeOfPurdue

VisitHomeOfPurdue RT @WLFI: City of Lafayette temporarily suspends in-person utility payments https://t.co/DqtcDdOtqq 14 hours ago

WLFI

WLFI News 18 City of Lafayette temporarily suspends in-person utility payments https://t.co/DqtcDdOtqq 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.