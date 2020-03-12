City of Lafayette temporarily suspends in-person utility payments

The state's ronavirus outbreak.

Starting monday, no in-person utility payments will be accepted at city hall until further notice.

All utility customers are asked to use an alternative payment option.

You can pay water, sewer, and stormwater bills online at lafayettepay-dot-com or by calling 833-252-1659.

You can also mail a check to their office or send an a-c-h bank draft from your bank.

Customers can also leave payments in the drop box in the alley west of city hall.

Exact change is not required for that.

Any overage will be credited to your account.

We have more information on wlfi dot com.

