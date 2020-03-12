Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'A Quiet Place Part II' Release Date Moved Due to Coronavirus | THR News

'A Quiet Place Part II' Release Date Moved Due to Coronavirus | THR News

Video Credit: THR News - Duration: 02:14s - Published < > Embed
'A Quiet Place Part II' Release Date Moved Due to Coronavirus | THR News

'A Quiet Place Part II' Release Date Moved Due to Coronavirus | THR News

Paramount is pushing back the release of A Quiet Place Part II at the 11th hour amid the coronavirus pandemic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

A Quiet Place Part 2 release date delayed by coronavirus – which movie will be next?


TechRadar - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

GreatEx66893527

GreatExpectations🇺🇸 RT @latimes: ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ release pushed back amid coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/4l4klzEax3 2 minutes ago

fijivillage

fijivillage A Quiet Place Part II and Fast & Furious, F9 release dates postponed (via @fijivillage) #EntertainmentNews https://t.co/jSrUs0YXU2 4 minutes ago

stevenamoney

Steven Money RT @screencrushnews: ‘A Quiet Place: Part II’ has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus: https://t.co/VAlTgbQ5V5 5 minutes ago

screencrushnews

ScreenCrush ‘A Quiet Place: Part II’ has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus: https://t.co/VAlTgbQ5V5 5 minutes ago

Dybfest

Ingvill Dybfest Dahl RT @TatianaSiegel27: Paramount pulls A QUIET PLACE II due to coronavirus. Unlike NO TIME TO DIE, the entire marketing spend was made. This… 6 minutes ago

ThisKatSays

Kat Kmiecik RT @digitalspy: A Quiet Place: Part II has apparently been delayed in Europe over coronavirus fears https://t.co/CrLH3GGUCn #AQuietPlacePa… 8 minutes ago

zeroultra4

zeroultra ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Release Delayed Due To Coronavirus https://t.co/3Eq6uxrGXw https://t.co/GSIDLbWWd5 11 minutes ago

legendofhayden

Hayden No Time To Die delayed. F9 Delayed. A Quiet Place Part II delayed. At this point is my AMC A-List subscription aut… https://t.co/OIdYTOxjVq 12 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Emily Blunt Talks ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ [Video]Emily Blunt Talks ‘A Quiet Place Part II’

Although the release of “A Quiet Place Part II” has now been indefinitely delayed due to coronavirus concerns, star Emily Blunt couldn’t help but share her excitement for the sequel while..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:35Published

'A Quiet Place 2' Postponed Amid Coronavirus Pandemic [Video]'A Quiet Place 2' Postponed Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

'A Quiet Place 2' Postponed Amid Coronavirus Pandemic Director John Krasinski took to social media to confirm the news. John Krasinski, via Twitter John Krasinski, via Twitter Krasinkski gave no..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:48Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.