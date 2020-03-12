Global  

Hal's St. Paddy's Parade canceled

Hal's St. Paddy's Parade canceled

Hal's St. Paddy's Parade canceled

Malcolm White says he canceled the Hal's St.

Paddy's Parade this year because of a concern for public safety in light of the coronavirus epidemic.

