Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Full news conference: Gov. Tony Evers declares public health emergency due to coronavirus pandemic

Full news conference: Gov. Tony Evers declares public health emergency due to coronavirus pandemic

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 28:50s - Published < > Embed
Full news conference: Gov. Tony Evers declares public health emergency due to coronavirus pandemic

Full news conference: Gov. Tony Evers declares public health emergency due to coronavirus pandemic

Watch the full news conference: Gov.

Tony Evers has declared a public health emergency in Wisconsin in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The declaration will direct the Department of Health Services (DHS) to use "all the resources necessary" to contain the outbreak, according to a news release from the governor's office.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Milwaukee mayor seeks access to federal resources in preparation for spread of coronavirus

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett will request Gov. Tony Evers declare a public health emergency for the...
bizjournals - Published

National Council of Teachers cancels March conference downtown; Evers declares public health emergency

The Conference on College Composition and Communication has canceled its 2020 CCCC Annual Convention,...
bizjournals - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

FergusonTonyXT

Ferguson Tony RT @MMAjunkie: During Friday's #UFC249 news conference, Tony Ferguson was having none of this reporter's praise for overcoming mental healt… 2 days ago

MMAjunkie

MMA Junkie During Friday's #UFC249 news conference, Tony Ferguson was having none of this reporter's praise for overcoming men… https://t.co/0H93eXjyqT 4 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Biden's Speech On Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]Biden's Speech On Coronavirus Outbreak

The current Democratic presidential front-runner is Joe Biden, previous vice-president. He will deliver a speech on the country’s response to the coronavirus outbreak says Reuters. It will be one day..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:34Published

Global Travel Grinding To A Halt During Market Meltdown [Video]Global Travel Grinding To A Halt During Market Meltdown

Global markets plummeted on Thursday as fears over the coronavirus intensified. A 7% slide after the opening bell on Wall Street triggered a 15-minute suspension of trading. Later, stocks plunged even..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:48Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.