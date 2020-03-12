Chet Hanks Says Tom Hanks and
Rita Wilson Are 'Going to Be Alright' Chet Hanks, son of Tom Hanks
and Rita Wilson, recently took
to Instagram to reassure fans
about his parent’s health.
Chet’s message is a follow-up to Tom’s recent reveal
that he and Wilson had contracted COVID-19 in Australia.
According to Chet, his parents
are “fine” and “not even that sick.” Chet Hanks,
via Instagram Chet also said that his parents weren’t
“worried about it” but are still planning on
following all the necessary precautions.
Chet Hanks,
via Instagram He wrapped up his message by thanking
fans for their “concerns” and “well wishes,”
saying it was “all going to be alright.” Chet Hanks,
via Instagram