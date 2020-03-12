Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Justin Trudeau Self-Isolates After Wife Displays Flu-Like Symptoms

Justin Trudeau Self-Isolates After Wife Displays Flu-Like Symptoms

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:35s - Published < > Embed
Justin Trudeau Self-Isolates After Wife Displays Flu-Like Symptoms

Justin Trudeau Self-Isolates After Wife Displays Flu-Like Symptoms

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is self-isolating over concerns of contracting the coronavirus.

According to Business Insider, the news comes after Trudeau's wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, got flu-like symptoms. Mrs. Trudeau is now is being tested for the coronavirus.

Grégoire Trudeau started showing the symptoms after returning from a speaking engagement in Britain.

She was speaking at WE Day UK about women's empowerment to an audience of 13,000 young people.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Wife Sophie Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, the wife of Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has tested positive...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •ReutersSBSAl JazeeraRTTNewsNew Zealand HeraldBelfast TelegraphKhaleej Times


Justin Trudeau self-quarantines amid coronavirus outbreak after wife exhibits flu-like symptoms

Justin Trudeau, the Canadian prime minister, said Thursday that he is self-quarantining in the wake...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesKhaleej Times



You Might Like


Tweets about this

learning2fly6

Dawn Marie 🇺🇸✝ RT @USA_Anne711: 💥💥Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's wife, Sophie, tests positive for coronavirus, officials say. Trudeau self-isolates 👇 https:… 12 minutes ago

SkJiyaul100

Sk Jiyaul RT @timesofindia: #BREAKING | Canada PM Justin Trudeau self-isolates as wife is tested for #coronavirus #CautionYesPanicNo #COVID19 #Cor… 28 minutes ago

Jilllovecatmiwu

MiWu & G Prince. 😶.🐾 RT @people: Justin Trudeau's Wife Sophie Tests Positive for Coronavirus as Canadian Prime Minister Self-Isolates https://t.co/lem5KCzRMu 34 minutes ago

hstudios1

H.Studios 🔞 RT @australian: #BREAKING Scott Morrison and his ministers will not self-isolate despite meeting with Peter Dutton, who has COVID-19, while… 59 minutes ago

true_tweetn

𝓣𝔀𝓮𝓮𝓽𝓷𝓣𝓻𝓾𝓮 💙🇺🇸 RT @ABC: CORONAVIRUS LATEST: https://t.co/cqi4Rg8fig — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau self-isolates. — Dr. Fauci calls coronavirus testing… 1 hour ago

jase_ritchie

Jason Ritchie RT @UNTVNewsRescue: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie are in self-isolation after she came down with flu-like symp… 1 hour ago

aprilbrown99

April B ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 3️⃣6️⃣9️⃣ RT @DailyCaller: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Self-Isolates After Wife Shows Coronavirus Symptoms https://t.co/m7hcsQa8lQ 2 hours ago

lindaha96123336

linda hansen Trudeau Self-Isolates as Wife Awaits COVID-19 Test Results: https://t.co/cEE00sjmGJ via @thedailybeast 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau To Be In Isolation Following Wife's Positive Coronavirus Diagnosis [Video]Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau To Be In Isolation Following Wife's Positive Coronavirus Diagnosis

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in isolation for 14 days. His wife, Sophie, recently returned from London and tested positive for coronavirus after experiencing flu-like symptoms. The..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Wife of Canadian Prime Minister Tests Positive for Coronavirus [Video]Wife of Canadian Prime Minister Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Wife of Canadian Prime Minister Tests Positive for Coronavirus Sophie Grégoire Trudeau experienced mild, flu-like symptoms that prompted her to get tested on Wednesday. She recently returned..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:56Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.