Justin Trudeau Self-Isolates After Wife Displays Flu-Like Symptoms

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is self-isolating over concerns of contracting the coronavirus.

According to Business Insider, the news comes after Trudeau's wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, got flu-like symptoms. Mrs. Trudeau is now is being tested for the coronavirus.

Grégoire Trudeau started showing the symptoms after returning from a speaking engagement in Britain.

She was speaking at WE Day UK about women's empowerment to an audience of 13,000 young people.