Multiple Cruise Lines Suspend Operations Due To Coronavirus

Multiple Cruise Lines Suspend Operations Due To Coronavirus

Multiple Cruise Lines Suspend Operations Due To Coronavirus

Princess Cruises said all of its 18 ships will cease operations until May 11, and Viking Cruises said it&apos;s canceling cruises through April 30.

