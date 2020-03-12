Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Ohio Dept. of Health says 100,000 Ohioans are carrying COVID-19

Ohio Dept. of Health says 100,000 Ohioans are carrying COVID-19

Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 07:03s - Published < > Embed
Ohio Dept. of Health says 100,000 Ohioans are carrying COVID-19

Ohio Dept. of Health says 100,000 Ohioans are carrying COVID-19

More than 100,000 people are believed to be infected with the coronavirus, according statements by officials with the Ohio Department of Health during a Thursday afternoon news conference.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Gov. DeWine declares state of emergency after 3 Ohioans test positive for coronavirus

Gov. Mike DeWine declared a state of emergency after three Cuyahoga County patients tested positive...
bizjournals - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Kristib43042441

Kristi B Coronavirus In Ohio: More Than 100,000 People In State Possibly Carrying The Virus, Says Dept. Of Health https://t.co/vrZT3qY7Qu 14 minutes ago

dodosong

Liberty & Justice... RT @NaphiSoc: https://t.co/qJL3YgaW9k Wow, Director of Dept of Health for the State of Ohio says possibly 100,000 in Ohio are infected wit… 15 minutes ago

mlong42947

Marilyn Long⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @ScottFordTVGuy: Per CBS Coronavirus In Ohio: More Than 100,000 People In State Possibly Carrying The Virus, Says Dept. Of Health https:… 19 minutes ago

MrNoahItALL

Mr. NoahItALL! RT @ejmalrai: #USA Coronavirus In Ohio: More Than 100,000 People In State Possibly Carrying The Virus, Says Dept. Of Health https://t.co/Q… 26 minutes ago

MrsSabrinaGray

Momma 🧢 RT @1tjleach: Good info. Dr. Amy Acton, Director of Ohio's Dept. of Health explains what we all need to know in 7 minutes. It's Ohio specif… 27 minutes ago

IvanSilva00

Ivan Silva 🇺🇸🇲🇽 LISTEN Ohio Dept. of Health says 100,000 Ohioans are carrying COVID-19 https://t.co/sNe28xVy5A 36 minutes ago

ScottFordTVGuy

Scott Ford Per CBS Coronavirus In Ohio: More Than 100,000 People In State Possibly Carrying The Virus, Says Dept. Of Health https://t.co/tQXaR1KRfq 45 minutes ago

MoireGarner

Moire' RT @Amy_Siskind: Dr. Amy Acton, Director of the Ohio Dept of Health: “the fact of community spread says at least 1% of the population is ca… 53 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.