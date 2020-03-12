This $10 magnetic phone car mount has over 15,000 5-star reviews

Car mounts have quickly become a necessity for road-travel safety, with hands-on driving being mandated across the country.

Extra precautions have to be taken when using technology while in the driver’s seat.

And thus the surge of universal car mounts was introduced.

There is one particular brand that thousands of shoppers say is the best thanks to its magnetic phone connectivity and easy installation.

The WizGear Universal Air Vent Magnetic Phone Car Mount has over 24,000 ratings on Amazon.

Its reinforced magnetic holder “sets it apart from other mounts”.

The strength of the holder is “intensive,” with claims that it will hold “any smartphone”.

The mount also allows for the ability to swivel your device at your leisure while it’s attached.

Boasting more than 15,200 5-star reviews on Amazon, this product is certainly a customer favorite .

“Best phone gadget I’ve purchased in years” .

"This is officially my gadget find-of-the-year!”