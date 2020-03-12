Global  

MLB Suspends Spring Training, Delays Start of Season Major League Baseball (MLB) made the announcement in a Twitter statement on Thursday.

@MLB, via Twitter @MLB, via Twitter Spring training around the country has been suspended, effective immediately.

MLB was scheduled to begin its season on March 26.

The decision by the league follows similar announcements by the NBA, NHL and MLS in the past 24 hours.

The last time MLB suspended its season was in 2001, following the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center.

