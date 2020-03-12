MLB Suspends
Spring Training,
Delays Start of Season Major League Baseball (MLB)
made the announcement in a
Twitter statement on Thursday.
Spring training around the
country has been suspended,
effective immediately.
MLB was scheduled to
begin its season on March 26.
The decision by the league
follows similar announcements by
the NBA, NHL and MLS in the past 24 hours.
The last time MLB suspended
its season was in 2001, following the
terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center.