How Are Parents Handling School Closings Amid Coronavirus Concerns?

How Are Parents Handling School Closings Amid Coronavirus Concerns?

How Are Parents Handling School Closings Amid Coronavirus Concerns?

School closures are posing logistical problems, like arranging care for students, as well as financial ones.

Denver private school closes early after possible coronavirus exposure

Students at St. Anne's Episcopal School in Denver started their weekend a few hours early, after the...
Denver Post - Published

Anger over hand gel in virus fears

Parents have voiced concerns after being told not to send their children into a Wolverhampton school...
Express and Star - Published


Alighttouch1

Your Final Warning Helps Women Stay Safe I don't know how parents are handling school closings due to Wuhan Virus. Can they find small group childcare? Is… https://t.co/zpFgqbTBCJ 22 hours ago


Parents Scramble to Find Child Care After Coronavirus School Closures [Video]Parents Scramble to Find Child Care After Coronavirus School Closures

Many parents of the estimated 63,000 students in the Elk Grove Unified School District were left to find last-minute child care after 67 campuses were closed over coronavirus concerns.

Tension Over Decision To Cancel Class [Video]Tension Over Decision To Cancel Class

Parents, coaches and players - mostly from Sheldon High School - packed a press conference held Sunday by Sacramento county leaders following the sudden announcement that Elk Grove Unified School..

