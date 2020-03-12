Global  

Indiana State University to move to online classes only in response to Covid-19

Video Credit: WTHI - Published < > Embed
First... we want to take a quick look at "today's case numbers".

Here's a look "at today's case numbers".

As of air time..

"indiana" is reporting "12"-confirmed cases.

"illinois" is reporting "25 cases".

None of those cases is in our area.

Across the country..

There are more than 13-hundred cases..

With "39"-deaths.

Indiana state university has announced its suspending in- person classes due to covid-19 news 10's richard solomon joins us now live from campus.

He shares more on how this virus is impacting the university.

Isu's campus will likely look like a ghost town starting monday.

Students won't physically be in class for the next four weeks.

Students will have to take classes online..

Campus leaders say they're working to prevent the spread of covid-19 on campus the campus itself will "not" be closed.

Faculty...dorms...and dining halls will continue to work and remain open.

Again, there's still no reported cases of the virus in vigo county.

I spoke with mark alesia and students after the announcement was made.

"we can't prevent the virus from coming here but we can take the steps that health care professionals say we should to help prevent the spread of the virus /// it's scary because you know it could just get out of hand and everyone could get sick but i mean, there's a lot of people around us so we can get sick easy" some students are some students are some some students are excited for online class and some are disappointed.

Coming up at 6 i'll meet you back out here and share with you more of whats being you more of and share with you more of whats being shut down on campus..

Reporting live at isu richard solomon news 10 back




