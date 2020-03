Philadelphia Weather: AM Rain Expected Friday 7 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 03:37s - Published Matt Peterson reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Philadelphia Weather: AM Rain Expected Friday WELCOME BACK WITHMETEOROLOGIST MATT PETERSONWITH US.I KNOW THAT WE AREEXPERIENCING SOME RAIN TONIGHTBUT AFTER THAT MORE THAN MILD.YES, YOU KNOW, TALKINGABOUT 70'S AGAIN TOMORROW.YES.YOU KNOW EVEN YESTERDAY WEHAD TO DEAL WITH RAIN ANDRUMBLE OF THUNDER TOO.AGAIN, RAIN IS REALLY JUSTWRAPPING UP, AND THEN WE WILLBE WARMING IT UP.WE WILL TALK ABOUT SOME REALLYNICE CONDITIONS, INTENTIONALLYAS WE GET OUTSIDE THAT IS WHATIT LOOKS LIKE IN THE CAPE MAYFROM SKY SCAN THREE IT IS INTHE A BAD SCENE, WE WISH WEHAD MORE SUNSHINE, AND THECLOUD COVER, THAT WE JUST HADOUT THERE, RIGHT NOW ANDOVERALL, TEMPERATURES STEADYTODAY AND WHILE YES A COUPLERAIN DROPS ARE COMING DOWN ATTHE SHORE POINT NOT WAITINGUNTIL LATER TONIGHT FOR THATRAIN TO REALLY KIND OF PICKUP.LETS LOOK AT WHAT WE AREDEALING WITH WITH THE REST OFTHE WORKWEEK THURSDAY ANDFRIDAY.RAIN PICKS UP THROUGHOVERNIGHT HOURS TONIGHT, YES,IT COULD BE HEAVIER AT TIMESWITH AN ISOLATED RUMBLE OFTHUNDER ON FRIDAY MORNING.WE ARING TO GO WATCH FOR SHOTOF 70'S THROUGH FRIDAYAFTERNOON, VERY SEASONALCOUPLE DAYS SATURDAY ANDSUNDAY LOOK REALLY NICE, EVENTHOUGH TEMPERATURES MIGHT BEIN THE 50'S.WE WILL SEE SUNSHINE BOTH DAYSOVER THAT WEEKEND TIME FRAME.STORM SCAN THREE RIGHT NEWNOTHING BUT INCLUDED COVER FORMANY.WE WILL GO DOWN TO THE SOUTHJERSEY, DOWN IN DELAWARE ASWELL ON STORM SCAN RIGHTAROUND VINELAND BACK TOWARDLITTLE EGG HARBOR, SOMESHOWERS ARE COMING DOWN, ALONGTHE IMMEDIATE COASTLINE SOMEDRIZZLE EXTENDING DOWN TOWARDCAPE MAY AND DELAWARE BEACHES.IF YOU ARE DRIVING AROUND INSOUTH JERSEY HERE THROUGH THISEVENING DON'T BE SURPRISED IFYOU HAVE TO FLIP THEWINDSHIELD WIPERS A LITTLEBIT.LARGER COMPLEX OF STORMSROLLING THROUGH KENTUCKY,SOUTHERN INDIANA AT THISPOINT.THAT IS WHAT WILL GIVE US THECHANCE FOR YES RAIN AND THENARE STORM ACTIVITY AS WE HEADTHROUGH THE OVERNIGHT HOURSTONIGHT.WEAK GET THROUGH OUR THURSDAYEVENING THROUGH MIDNIGHT OR SOHERE COMES SHOWERS,TEMPERATURES ARE HOLDINGCOMFORTABLE IN THE LOWER 50'STHROUGH OVERNIGHT TONIGHT ASWELL.TOMORROW MORNING, SIX OR7:00 O'CLOCK THAT MORNINGDRIVE IS GOING TO BE TOUGH.IT IS DEFINITELY WET, IT ISGOING TO BE EVEN SOME PERIODOF THE HEAVIER RAINFALL MIXINGWITH SOME JUST PLANE SHOWERSAND THIS IS WHEN WE GET THATISOLATED RUMBLE OF THUNDERWITH TEMPERATURES IN THE MID50'S.CONTINUING THROUGH SEVEN,EIGHT, 9:00 STILL GETTINGYELLOW THERE.THAT IS PAINTING A CHANCE FORAREA OF HEAVIER DOWNPOURSEARLIER IN THE MORNING.WE WON'T WATCH ACTUAL COLDFRONT COMING THROUGH UNTIL WEGET PAST LUNCHTIME BUT BY11:00 IN THE MORNING, MOST OFTHE HEAVIER RAIN OFF THECOAST, AND WIND ARE PICKINGUP, TEMPERATURES IN THE LOWER60'S, EVEN BY 11:00 O'CLOCK INTHE MORNING.THE TEMPERATURES JUMPING UPHIGH 60'S AND LOWER ZEROSEVEN'S.THAT IS OUR BEST CHANCE,AROUND ONE OR 2:00 IN THEAFTERNOON, YES, A COUPLE OFSTRAY SPRINKLES COULD BEPOSSIBLE BUT OVERALL IT IS DRYAFTER MORNING RAIN AND THEN WEWILL GET CHANCES FOR SOMESUNSHINE LATE IN THE DAYBEFORE WE GET A LITTLE BIT OFTHE COOL DOWN HEADING IN THEEARLY PARTS OF THE SATURDAYMORNING.RAIN WILL BE HEAVY HERE ANDTHERE, IT LOOKS LIKE ACROSSNORTHERN AREAS TOWARD POCONOSCOULD BE CHANCE FOR MAYBE THATAREA TO SEE UP TO ALMOST ANINCH HAVE RAIN BEFORE THISSYSTEM COMPLETELY MOVES OUT.72 DEGREES IS OUR HIGH ONFRIDAY AFTERNOON, OVER THEWEEKEND, MOSTLY SUNNY FOR MOSTOF SATURDAY.TEMPERATURES IN THE 50'S,SATURDAY AND SUNDAY.BRIEF COOL DUNN ON MONDAY.ANOTHER RAIN CHANCE FOR US ON





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Philadelphia Weather: Tracking Late Week Rain Kate Bilo has the latest forecast. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 02:53Published 18 hours ago Philadelphia Weather: Friday Rain Showers Kate Bilo has the latest forecast. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 03:10Published 1 week ago