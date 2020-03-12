Global  

What Is Social Distancing?

As the public health officials continue to urge residents to wash their hands and cough into their elbows, a new term has emerged to help minimize the spread of illness: Social distancing.

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus brings Italy's cancel-everything culture home. Can America handle all this social distancing?

Coronavirus has caused cancellations ranging from Broadway shows to the NBA, raising the specter of...
USATODAY.com - Published


How 'Social Distancing' Can Slow Coronavirus

How 'Social Distancing' Can Slow CoronavirusWatch VideoWe've heard a lot about "social distancing" lately. It's a pretty vague term, but it's...
Newsy - Published



Tweets about this

_manish25

Manish Prasad RT @jenkinshelen: This is Spain: they are 9 days after Italy. They say the curve is worse there. It is ESSENTIAL that we do social distanci… 3 seconds ago

garduno_mark

Mark Garduno RT @mitchellreports: Dr. Zeke Emanuel: "In 80% of the country, which is suburban or urban, we are in mitigation strategy because that's whe… 5 seconds ago

NikkitaOliver

Nikkita Oliver Absolutely no one deserves to be held in a place where they are at risk. What will @KingCountyWA do? I am hearing f… https://t.co/dd0CteT0Ej 13 seconds ago

LisaCum10444478

Lisa Cummins RT @mitchellreports: Dr. Emanuel: "Screening at airports, I'm not sure what it does now. We know coronavirus is here &-it's out in the comm… 16 seconds ago

SueHard89726595

Sue Hardy RT @GilmerHealthLaw: My life is the epitome of social distancing. Not a joke but a reality. I'm very rarely able to go outside and have min… 17 seconds ago

tmhensley1

✨🌺💫Teresa Hensley💙🇺🇸✨ RT @owillis: What “social distancing “? https://t.co/GyEjvSVU7Q 18 seconds ago

SmileSimplify

G C RT @katrosenfield: Really grateful to @TheAtlantic for un-paywalling its coronavirus coverage. Anyone wondering if you can still do [insert… 20 seconds ago

pontohdk

Hideki RT @StassaEdwards: going to be very depressing when, in two weeks, every website is filled with essays with headlines like "Binge-Watching… 25 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Starbucks Considering Drive Thru-Only Because Coronavirus [Video]Starbucks Considering Drive Thru-Only Because Coronavirus

Reuters Some Starbucks locations may become drive thru-only as the company tries to manage social distancing from the coronavirus pandemic. Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson said in a letter to customers..

Duration: 00:32Published

Over 80 positive coronavirus cases in India, confirms Health Ministry [Video]Over 80 positive coronavirus cases in India, confirms Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry on Friday confirmed 81 positive cases of coronavirus in India, out of which 64 are Indian citizens, 16 Italians and 1 Canadian national. The ministry also reiterated that..

Duration: 04:33Published

