This dry-skin friendly primer has over 70,000 loves on Sephora

The Hydro Grip Primer by Milk Makeup is perfect for all-day hydration and hold.

It's formulated with hemp-derived cannabis seed extract, providing antioxidant benefits.

It contains blue agave extract, which forms an invisible layer to grip makeup, smooth the look of texture, and seal in moisture.

It also has Prickly Pear Cactus Extract and Aloe Water, which hydrates, soothes, and calms skin.

The Hydro Grip Primer contains less than one percent of synthetic fragrances and is also vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free.

In self-assessments of 15 women, over 90 percent reported that the primer left their skin feeling more hydrated and smoother .

With over 71,000 loves on Sephora, you can try it yourself by getting a 1.52 oz bottle for only $30