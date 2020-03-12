Global  

Gov. Cuomo Announces Ban On Large Gathering To Limit Spread Of Coronavirus, Many NYC Venues Closing

Gov. Cuomo Announces Ban On Large Gathering To Limit Spread Of Coronavirus, Many NYC Venues Closing

Gov. Cuomo Announces Ban On Large Gathering To Limit Spread Of Coronavirus, Many NYC Venues Closing

Gov.

Andrew Cuomo announced a statewide ban on gatherings of more than 500 people, along with additional measures to combat the continued spread of the coronavirus, prompting many venues - Madison Square Garden, the MET Museum and more - to close.

CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

