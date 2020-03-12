More about this impact.

Within the last hour, indiana governor eric holcomb announced limitations on public gatherings.

They should be limited to no more than 250 people.

This kind of protocol is called social distancing.

This is to avoid catching...or more importantly spreading a virus....in this case covid-19.

He's an associate professor of microbiology and immunology.

He says that this all isn't just about stopping *you* from catching covid-19 there is a possibility that there are numerous mild cases or asymptomatic carriers out there.

This means... you could feel completely normal but actually be carrying the corona virus and spreading it without realizing it.

Templeton told e social distincing is a necessary measure to make the spread of this virus less severe.

//////// "it's really not understood at this time... the full scope of what is out there and who is positive until we can test more people.

So far testing is limited to people with severe symptoms."

///////// templeton says we won't know how necessary social distancing is or how well it worked for months still.... but he says this still is *not a time* to panic.

