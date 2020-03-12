Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > The 19th and Poplar Shamrock

The 19th and Poplar Shamrock

Video Credit: WTHI - Published < > Embed
The 19th and Poplar Shamrock
The 19th and Poplar Shamrock
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

The 19th and Poplar Shamrock

The luck of the irish is here in terre haute... today, we found volunteers painting the annual shamrock for "saint patrick's day".

This is at "19th and poplar streets".

It's painted at the intersection every year.

Volunteers say it's considered the unofficial start of spring.

"it's something the community can always see that we have, then they know it's st.

Patrick's day... and they know that we've got a party coming up."

Volunteers are also getting ready for the annual "irish dash".

It's set for saturday... at "saint patrick's school"... in terre




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.