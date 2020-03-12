The 19th and Poplar Shamrock

The luck of the irish is here in terre haute... today, we found volunteers painting the annual shamrock for "saint patrick's day".

This is at "19th and poplar streets".

It's painted at the intersection every year.

Volunteers say it's considered the unofficial start of spring.

"it's something the community can always see that we have, then they know it's st.

Patrick's day... and they know that we've got a party coming up."

Volunteers are also getting ready for the annual "irish dash".

It's set for saturday... at "saint patrick's school"... in terre