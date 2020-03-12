Gov. Tom Wolf Issues Recommendations To Prevent Coronavirus Spread

Wolf has issued recommendations to Pennsylvanians to try and prevent the spread of coronavirus.



Recent related videos from verified sources Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Diagnosed With Coronavirus If the persistent call from local and national government to combat the coronavirus and keep it in check has failed to motivate people, that all changed when Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 02:06Published now Gov. Cuomo Announces Ban On Large Gathering To Limit Spread Of Coronavirus, Many NYC Venues Closing Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a statewide ban on gatherings of more than 500 people, along with additional measures to combat the continued spread of the coronavirus, prompting many venues - Madison.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 03:10Published now