Coronavirus Outbreak Puts Flyers', Sixers' Seasons On Hold, Delays Phillies' Season now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 02:48s - Published Don Bell reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Coronavirus Outbreak Puts Flyers', Sixers' Seasons On Hold, Delays Phillies' Season TICKETS SHOULD HOLD ON TO THEMAS OFFICIALS WORK OUT I PLANFOR RESCHEDULES.WE HAVE BREAKING SPORTSNEWS RIGHT NOW MARCH MADNESSHAS BEEN CANCEL.SPORTS WORLD HAS HADMULTIPLE CANCELLATIONS IN THEPAST 24 HOURS BUT NONE BIGGERTHAN NCAA TOURNAMENT THAT SOMANY PEOPLE ESPECIALLY THOSESTUDENTS WERE LOOKING FORWARDTO.IT IS THE BIGGEST EVENTREALLY IN AMERICA.IT LAST THREE WEEKS.IT IS ALL CORNERS OF THISCOUNTRY IT IS PLAYED ALL OVERTHE PLACE.THIS IS A MASSIVE HIT.MARCH MADNESS WILL NEVERFORGET NCAA HAS CANCELLED THENATIONAL TOURNAMENTS FOR BOTHMENS AND WITH MEN'SBASKETBALL.THERE WILL BE NO ONE SHININGMOMENT.VILLANOVA WILDCATS WERESCHEDULED TO PLAY IN THE BIGEAST TOURNAMENT TONIGHT ATMADISON SQUARE GARDEN.HERE'S REACTION FROM JAYWRIGHT.IT CERTAINLY ISDISAPPOINTING BUT IT IS A LIFELESSON FOR OUR GUYS.BASKETBALL HAS BEEN SUCH AHUGE PART OF OUR LIVES BUT ITIS NOT AS BIG AS THE HEALTH OFANY INDIVIDUAL OR CERTAINLYOUR COUNTRY AND OUR HEALTHSYSTEM.SO OUR GUYS GET IT.THEY ARE DISAPPOINTED BUT THEYGET THIS IS PROBABLY THE RIGHTTHING TO DO.ELSEWHERE NHL ALSO PUT ITSSEASON ON ICE, COMMISSIONERGARY BETMAN SAYS THE LEAGUEWILL PAUSE DURING ACORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC.HE CITED FACT MANY TEAMS SHAREARENAS AND LOCKER ROOMS WITHTHE NBA AND LIKELY SOME OFTHEIR PLAYERS COULD TESTPOSITIVE AS WELL.BETMAN REMAINS HOPEFUL LEAGUECANNERY ZOOM PLAY WHENAPPROPRIATE AND CROWN ASTANLEY CUP CHAMPION.ELSEWHERE MAJOR LEAGUEBASEBALL HAS SUSPENDED SPRINGTRAINING AND PUSHED BACKOPENING DAY BY AT LEAST TWOWEEKS SEASON WAS SUPPOSE TODDBEGIN MARCH 26TH.THIS IS FIRST TIME MLB HAS HADAN OPENING DAY DELAY SINCE1995 WHEN IT WAS BOUNCING BACKFROM A PLAYERS STRIKE.MLS HAS SUSPENDED ITS SEASONFOR 30 DAYS, AND CANCELLED ALLSCHEDULED FRIENDLIES.UNION HAS BEEN SCHEDULED TOHAVE THEIR HOME OPENER ORSATURDAY.WHILE NBA, NHL, BASEBALL TAKEA TIME OUT GOLF CONTINUES INFULL SWING.PGA SAYS THAT THEY WILLCONTINUE THE PLAYERSCHAMPIONSHIP, BUT, WITHOUTFANS.COMMISSIONER JAY MONEY HANDLESSAID THAT THE NEXT THREETOURNAMENTS WILL ALSO PROCEEDWITHOUT SPECTATORS.WE ALSO HAVE BREAKING NEWSCONCERNING SIXERS JUST MOMENTSAGO THEY ARE NOW BEEN TOLD TOSELF QUARANTINE BECAUSE IF YOUFOLLOWED BOUNCING BALL HEREYOU REMEMBER THAT LAST NIGHTRUDY GOBERT OF THE UTAH JAZZTESTED POSITIVE FORCORONAVIRUS AND THEY PLAYEDDETROIT, DETROIT PLAYED THESIXERS IN THEIR LAST GAME.SO YOU SEE HOW YOU CONNECT THEDOTS THERE.ABSOLUTELY.IT IS HITTING HOME AND





