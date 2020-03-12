Drive-thru lab for Coronavirus testing in Denver is first in country and sees long lines now < > Embed Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:44s - Published Drive-thru lab for Coronavirus testing in Denver is first in country and sees long lines The long line surrounds the first American drive-thru lab for coronavirus testing in Denver, Colorado on Wednesday (March 11).

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Drive-thru lab for Coronavirus testing in Denver is first in country and sees long lines The long line surrounds the first American drive-thru lab for coronavirus testing in Denver, Colorado on Wednesday (March 11).







You Might Like