Drive-thru lab for Coronavirus testing in Denver is first in country and sees long lines

The long line surrounds the first American drive-thru lab for coronavirus testing in Denver, Colorado on Wednesday (March 11).

The long line surrounds the first American drive-thru lab for coronavirus testing in Denver, Colorado on Wednesday (March 11).




Recent related videos from verified sources

Some US States Are Introducing Drive-Thru Coronavirus Testing [Video]Some US States Are Introducing Drive-Thru Coronavirus Testing

Some U.S. States Are Introducing Drive-Thru Coronavirus Testing According to The Verge, drive-thru clinics are being opened in Colorado and Connecticut. Washington, which has the second-most..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:51Published

The Line For Drive-Through Coronavirus Testing More Than Doubles Today [Video]The Line For Drive-Through Coronavirus Testing More Than Doubles Today

The drive-through testing facility is experiencing 3-4 hour wait times.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:44Published

