Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Update: National Guard Arrive In New Rochelle

Coronavirus Update: National Guard Arrive In New Rochelle

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:23s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus Update: National Guard Arrive In New Rochelle

Coronavirus Update: National Guard Arrive In New Rochelle

Thursday marked the state of the 1-mile "containment zone" limiting large gatherings in the Long Island hot spot of the coronavirus outbreak.

CBS2's DeMarco Morgan reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

National Guard Arrives In New Rochelle, With Mobile Testing To Follow On Friday

National Guard Arrives In New Rochelle, With Mobile Testing To Follow On FridayThe sudden arrival of scores of men and woman in combat uniform in New Rochelle was both reassuring...
Gothamist - Published Also reported by •RIA Nov.Seattle Times


Coronavirus in N.Y.: Live Updates

The National Guard will be deployed to New Rochelle to clean schools and deliver food to quarantined...
NYTimes.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Update: New Rochelle Schools Close, National Guard Sets Up Amid Outbreak [Video]Coronavirus Update: New Rochelle Schools Close, National Guard Sets Up Amid Outbreak

On Thursday, the New Rochelle School District announced all schools would be closed until March 26, all as the National Guard loaded out supplies to help those in a 1-mile "containment zone." CBS2's..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:56Published

Coronavirus Update: Travel Ban, Sports Shut Downs Aim To Limit Exposure Across America [Video]Coronavirus Update: Travel Ban, Sports Shut Downs Aim To Limit Exposure Across America

President Donald Trump said Thursday he was considering a State of Emergency declaration and imposed strict travel restrictions as sports leagues shut down their seasons. CBS News' Natalie Brand..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:46Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.