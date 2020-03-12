Farnell Middle School closing for 2 days over coronavirus concerns

Global  

Hillsborough County Schools announced early Thursday morning that Farnell Middle School is closing for two days after a man at the school came into contact with a coronavirus patient.

Fulton County Schools close for additional days due to coronavirus case

Fulton County Schools will remain closed on Wednesday, March 11 due to health and safety concerns...
